Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, bringing an end to his eight-year association with the team.

The 34-year-old, who finished runner-up in the championship in the last three seasons, said last month that he was open to becoming a test rider but has now had a change of heart.

"Over the last few months, I have received several offers to work as a test rider in developing MotoGP projects and I am grateful for the consideration," Dovizioso said in a statement.

"However, I have decided not to make any commitments and to remain free from formal agreements for now."

"I still have the ambition to compete and fight to win. I will return to MotoGP as soon as I find a project driven by the same passion and ambition that I have and within an organization that shares my same objectives, values ​​and working methods."

Dovizioso, who is sixth in the world championship standings, 45 points behind leader Joan Mir of Suzuki, said he would focus on securing a strong finish to the season, which has two races remaining. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

