The pair had been in a duel throughout the race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, with the Italian making a seemingly decisive move with nine laps to go after running in the Spaniard's slipstream.

Repsol Honda's Marquez, starting from a record 59th MotoGP pole, went back in front with three laps remaining but Dovizioso muscled through at the last corner of the race and made the move stick.

French rider Fabio Quartararo, who led the first four laps, was third for the Petronas Yamaha team.