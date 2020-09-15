The 23-year-old Kawasaki rider fractured two vertebrae in the fall during testing at Estoril and will take at least three months to recover from surgery.

"Falls and injuries are part of my job as a rider. For my part, the 2020 season is over and tomorrow I start my "2021 pre-season", she told the World Superbike website http://www.worldsbk.com.

Motorcycling Motorcycling-MotoGP testing new communications system at Misano for rider safety 13 HOURS AGO

Carrasco was fifth in the World Supersport 300 standings with three rounds remaining. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Motorcycling Motorcycling-Morbidelli seals first MotoGP victory at San Marino Grand Prix 13/09/2020 AT 13:21