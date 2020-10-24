Makoto Tamada was Japan's last rider to start on pole in 2004.

Nakagami took pole just two days after signing a new multi-year deal with Honda, and he becomes the season's sixth different pole-position rider.

Grand Prix Aragon Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP 18/10/2020 AT 15:11

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli will start in second, while Suzuki's Alex Rins joins them on the front row. Rins' team mate and championship leader Joan Mir starts well back in 12th position. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Motorcycling Motorcycling-Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP 18/10/2020 AT 14:13