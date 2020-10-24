Makoto Tamada was Japan's last rider to start on pole in 2004.
Nakagami took pole just two days after signing a new multi-year deal with Honda, and he becomes the season's sixth different pole-position rider.
Grand Prix Aragon
Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP
Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli will start in second, while Suzuki's Alex Rins joins them on the front row. Rins' team mate and championship leader Joan Mir starts well back in 12th position. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Motorcycling
Yamaha will not enter replacement for Rossi in Teruel Grand Prix