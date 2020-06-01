Motorcycling

Motorcycling-Japanese MotoGP round cancelled due to pandemic

ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

June 1 (Reuters) - Japan will not have a MotoGP round for the first time since 1986 after organisers on Monday cancelled the Oct.

18 race at Motegi due to the COVID-19 pandemic that will keep the series in Europe until mid-November.

The race is a home one for champions Honda as well as manufacturers Yamaha and Suzuki. It is the sixth on the 2020 calendar to be cancelled.

What's On (2)

