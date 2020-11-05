Lecuona, who lives together with his brother in Andorra, tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday but has been forced into quarantine for the next 10 days in line with the guidelines in the country.
Tech3 confirmed Lecuona will have another COVID-19 test next Wednesday, the result of which will determine his availability for next weekend's Valencia Grand Prix.
Motorcycling
Motorcycling-Gerloff on standby as Rossi continues to test positive
Spain's Lecuona is currently 17th in the championship standings with 27 points.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
Motorcycling
Motorcycling-No fans at Portugal's MotoGP race, says Portuguese PM
Motorcycling
Savadori to take over from Smith for Aprilia in last three MotoGP rounds