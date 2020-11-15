Following is a list of premier class champions since 1949:

2020 - Joan Mir (Suzuki)

2019 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2018 - Marquez (Honda)

2017 - Marquez (Honda)

2016 - Marquez (Honda)

2015 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 - Marquez (Honda)

2013 - Marquez (Honda)

2012 - Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 - Casey Stoner (Honda)

2010 - Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2009 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2008 - Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 - Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2006 - Nicky Hayden (Honda)

2005 - Rossi (Yamaha)

2004 - Rossi (Yamaha)

2003 - Rossi (Honda)

2002 - Rossi (Honda)

2001 - Rossi (Honda)

2000 - Kenny Roberts Jnr (Suzuki)

1999 - Alex Criville (Honda)

1998 - Mick Doohan (Honda)

1997 - Doohan (Honda)

1996 - Doohan (Honda)

1995 - Doohan (Honda)

1994 - Doohan (Honda)

1993 - Kevin Schwantz (Suzuki)

1992 - Wayne Rainey (Yamaha)

1991 - Rainey (Yamaha)

1990 - Rainey (Yamaha)

1989 - Eddie Lawson (Honda)

1988 - Lawson (Yamaha)

1987 - Wayne Gardner (Honda)

1986 - Lawson (Yamaha)

1985 - Freddie Spencer (Honda)

1984 - Lawson (Yamaha)

1983 - Spencer (Honda)

1982 - Franco Uncini (Suzuki)

1981 - Marco Lucchinelli (Suzuki)

1980 - Kenny Roberts (Yamaha)

1979 - Roberts (Yamaha)

1978 - Roberts (Yamaha)

1977 - Barry Sheene (Suzuki)

1976 - Sheene (Suzuki)

1975 - Giacomo Agostini (Yamaha)

1974 - Phil Read (MV Agusta)

1973 - Read (MV Agusta)

1972 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1971 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1970 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1969 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1968 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1967 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1966 - Agostini (MV Agusta)

1965 - Mike Hailwood (MV Agusta)

1964 - Hailwood (MV Agusta)

1963 - Hailwood (MV Agusta)

1962 - Hailwood (MV Agusta)

1961 - Gary Hocking (MV Agusta)

1960 - John Surtees (MV Agusta)

1959 - Surtees (MV Agusta)

1958 - Surtees (MV Agusta)

1957 - Libero Liberati (Gilera)

1956 - Surtees (MV Agusta)

1955 - Geoff Duke (Gilera)

1954 - Duke (Gilera)

1953 - Duke (Gilera)

1952 - Umberto Masetti (Gilera)

1951 - Duke (Norton)

1950 - Masetti (Gilera)

1949 - Leslie Graham (AJS)

(Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

