Following is a list of premier class champions since 1949:
2020 - Joan Mir (Suzuki)
2019 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2018 - Marquez (Honda)
2017 - Marquez (Honda)
2016 - Marquez (Honda)
2015 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2014 - Marquez (Honda)
2013 - Marquez (Honda)
2012 - Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2011 - Casey Stoner (Honda)
2010 - Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2009 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2008 - Rossi (Yamaha)
2007 - Casey Stoner (Ducati)
2006 - Nicky Hayden (Honda)
2005 - Rossi (Yamaha)
2004 - Rossi (Yamaha)
2003 - Rossi (Honda)
2002 - Rossi (Honda)
2001 - Rossi (Honda)
2000 - Kenny Roberts Jnr (Suzuki)
1999 - Alex Criville (Honda)
1998 - Mick Doohan (Honda)
1997 - Doohan (Honda)
1996 - Doohan (Honda)
1995 - Doohan (Honda)
1994 - Doohan (Honda)
1993 - Kevin Schwantz (Suzuki)
1992 - Wayne Rainey (Yamaha)
1991 - Rainey (Yamaha)
1990 - Rainey (Yamaha)
1989 - Eddie Lawson (Honda)
1988 - Lawson (Yamaha)
1987 - Wayne Gardner (Honda)
1986 - Lawson (Yamaha)
1985 - Freddie Spencer (Honda)
1984 - Lawson (Yamaha)
1983 - Spencer (Honda)
1982 - Franco Uncini (Suzuki)
1981 - Marco Lucchinelli (Suzuki)
1980 - Kenny Roberts (Yamaha)
1979 - Roberts (Yamaha)
1978 - Roberts (Yamaha)
1977 - Barry Sheene (Suzuki)
1976 - Sheene (Suzuki)
1975 - Giacomo Agostini (Yamaha)
1974 - Phil Read (MV Agusta)
1973 - Read (MV Agusta)
1972 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1971 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1970 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1969 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1968 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1967 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1966 - Agostini (MV Agusta)
1965 - Mike Hailwood (MV Agusta)
1964 - Hailwood (MV Agusta)
1963 - Hailwood (MV Agusta)
1962 - Hailwood (MV Agusta)
1961 - Gary Hocking (MV Agusta)
1960 - John Surtees (MV Agusta)
1959 - Surtees (MV Agusta)
1958 - Surtees (MV Agusta)
1957 - Libero Liberati (Gilera)
1956 - Surtees (MV Agusta)
1955 - Geoff Duke (Gilera)
1954 - Duke (Gilera)
1953 - Duke (Gilera)
1952 - Umberto Masetti (Gilera)
1951 - Duke (Norton)
1950 - Masetti (Gilera)
1949 - Leslie Graham (AJS)
