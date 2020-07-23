Motorcycling-Marquez hoping to race at Jerez a week after breaking arm

July 23 (Reuters) - MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is hoping to race at Jerez this weekend despite breaking his arm four days ago and undergoing surgery on Tuesday, the official MotoGP website said on Thursday.

The Spaniard's Repsol Honda team said on Twitter that the champion was on his way to Jerez, the circuit where he broke his arm in a crash during last Sunday's season-opening race and that hosts round two on Sunday.

"More soon," the team added on Twitter next to a picture of Marquez's bike being wheeled into the garage.

MotoGP said Marquez will undergo a medical at the circuit in the afternoon "with the hope of being passed fit by the MotoGP medical team so he can then participate in this weekend's Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia."

Marquez's surgery in Barcelona involved fixing a titanium plate internally to his right humerus. The radial nerve was not affected, however, in a boost for the rider's hopes of an early return. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

