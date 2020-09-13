The 22-year-old, who was set to start from the front of the grid, suffered a huge highside at turn 11, but was able to walk away from the crash.

"Moto2 rider #87 Gardner Remy has been declared unfit due to fractures to left foot and hand," MotoGP said on Twitter.

Gardner, who rides for the Onexox TKKR SAG Team, is ninth in the Moto2 standings with 41 points, 46 points behind Championship leader Luca Marini of Sky Racing Team VR46.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

