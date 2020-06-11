Motorcycling

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

June 11 (Reuters) - The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

Five circuits will host double-headers and there will be a total of seven races in Spain as part of the revised 13-round European calendar https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2020/06/11/motogp-is-back-2020-calendar-released/331670 for the 2020 season.

Eight races have been cancelled so far this season including the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italian rounds.

Motorcycling-Italian MotoGP at Mugello cancelled due to coronavirus

A DAY AGO

The third round will take place in the Czech Republic on Aug. 9 before two races in Austria on Aug. 16 and 23. Misano will then host two rounds in September.

MotoGP said a minimum of 12 rounds would be held in the championship. The total number of races could increase to 17 with four outside Europe between Nov. 22 and Dec. 13.

The only long-haul races yet to be cancelled due to the pandemic are those in Thailand, Malaysia, the United States (Texas) and Argentina.

Those events and their dates will be confirmed before July 31, MotoGP added.

Moto2 and Moto3 were able to start their season in Qatar in March because they were already there for testing but MotoGP was unable to race due to quarantine restrictions.

The updated schedule:

July 19: Spanish Grand Prix

July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia

Aug. 9: Czech Grand Prix

Aug. 16: Austrian Grand Prix

Aug. 23: Styria Grand Prix

Sept. 13: San Marino Grand Prix

Sept. 20: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Sept. 27: Catalan Grand Prix

Oct. 11: French Grand Prix

Oct. 18: Aragon Grand Prix

Oct. 25: Teruel Grand Prix

Nov. 8: European Grand Prix

Nov. 15: Valencia Grand Prix (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

