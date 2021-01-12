Pre-season testing for MotoGP in Malaysia has been cancelled due to a state of emergency declared in the country due to coronavirus.

The tests - a shakedown and official session - were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February, but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency could last until August 1.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events," MotoGP said in a statement.

A test at Qatar's Losail International Circuit from March 10-12 remained on the schedule.

The season is scheduled to start in Qatar on March 28.

Additional reporting from Reuters

