Motorcycling

Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Former MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will not have a chance to race this season after series organisers ruled out wild card entries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season has yet to start for motorcycling's top category but there are hopes of opening with two races on successive weekends in July without spectators at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain.

Organisers expect around 1,600 people at such races, with manufacturer teams limited to 40 while independent MotoGP outfits must manage with 25. Those in Moto2, one rung down, would be allowed 20 and Moto3 a maximum of 15.

Motorcycling

Motorcycling-MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez

07/05/2020 AT 10:32

"The likelihood of any events in 2020 needing to be held behind closed doors means that it is necessary to keep participant numbers to the absolute minimum," MotoGP said in a statement on Friday.

"It is also important to allow optimum utilisation of pit box space by the contracted teams. The Commission have therefore decided that wild card entries, in all classes, will be suspended for the 2020 season."

Yamaha had planned for retired triple MotoGP champion Lorenzo to race as a wild card at his home Catalan Grand Prix in June, but that race is one of several to have been postponed.

Lorenzo, 33, signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January.

Wild cards are used to give race experience to young prospects as well as for established test riders in their home races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Giles Elgood)

Motorcycling

German, Dutch and Finnish MotoGP races cancelled

29/04/2020 AT 09:55
Motorcycling

Motorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

25/04/2020 AT 13:58
Related Topics
Motorcycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorcycling

Motorcycling-MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez

07/05/2020 AT 10:32
Motorcycling

German, Dutch and Finnish MotoGP races cancelled

29/04/2020 AT 09:55
Motorcycling

Motorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

25/04/2020 AT 13:58
Motorcycling

Rossi expects to make a decision on his future before season starts

25/04/2020 AT 13:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorcycling

Yart Yamaha triumph in 8 hours of Sepan

00:02:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorcycling

YART Yamaha win 8 Hours Of Slovakia Ring

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Le mans 24 Hours

‘Maybe the most beautiful day’ - Guarnoni's tears at victory

00:01:01
Play Icon
Play Icon
Le mans 24 Hours

Crash, flames and safety car in dramatic finale!

00:01:40
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Champions League

Chelsea lose top spot with Atletico draw

05/12/2017 AT 16:32
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotorcycling-MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez
Next articleCricket-India fine with playing entire Australia series in Adelaide: official