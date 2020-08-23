Motorcycling

Miguel Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian Grand Prix

Red Bull KTM Tech 3's Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (L), Pramac Racing's Australian rider Jack Miller and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Spanish rider Pol Espargaro (R) steer their bikes during the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix on August 23, 2020 at Red Bul

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.

Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and pole-sitter Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory for the KTM Tech3 team.

Earlier, Vinales was approaching turn one at around 140 mph when he was forced to jump off his Yamaha due to a brake failure with the bike crashing into the air wall and bursting into flames.

