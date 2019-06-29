Motorcycling-Quartararo on pole at Assen, Marquez fourth on the grid

The French Petronas Yamaha rider beat Spaniard Maverick Vinales, on the works Yamaha, by 0.140 seconds after lapping the Assen circuit with a track record of one minute 32.017 seconds.

Quartararo, now the youngest ever back-to-back pole-sitter at 20 years old, had set the previous record in Saturday's final practice.

Suzuki's Spaniard Alex Rins completed the front row.

Marquez, on a factory Repsol Honda, will start off the front row for the first time this season. His team mate and fellow-Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo was ruled out for the weekend after crashing heavily on Friday.

Marquez has a 37 point lead over Ducati's Italian Andrea Dovizioso after seven of 19 races. Dovizioso qualified only 11th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)