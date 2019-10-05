Motorcycling-Quartararo on pole in Thailand, Marquez lines up third

Honda's Marquez will start in third place and will take his sixth MotoGP title, and fourth in a row, if he beats Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso by two points at Buriram's Chang International circuit on Sunday.

The Italian qualified only seventh.

Marquez was taken to hospital on Friday after being catapulted off his bike in a huge practice crash, the Spaniard returning later in the day after being given the all-clear.

He came off again in Saturday's session, falling at the tricky Turn Five while pushing to better Quartararo's time but without consequence.

Quartararo's pole was the Frenchman's fourth of an impressive debut season and he did it in a lap record time of one minute 29.719 seconds before also crashing while trying to go even faster.

Works Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales qualified second, 0.106 slower.

Italian great Valentino Rossi was the first to crash in the session and the 40-year-old will start from ninth place.

Marquez's struggling team mate and compatriot Jorge Lorenzo, a triple MotoGP champion, qualified a disappointing 19th. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)