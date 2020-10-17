The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 (FP3) and was thrown off, landing hip first on the tarmac before being taken away on a stretcher.
X-rays showed he had not broken any bones, however, and the 21-year-old ensured he would start on the front row ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
