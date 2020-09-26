Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufacturer's full factory support at the satellite team.
"I thought a lot before taking this decision, because the challenge is getting hotter and hotter," said Rossi in a statement.
Motorcycling
Setback for LCR Honda at Catalan Grand Prix as employee tests positive for Covid
"To be at the top in MotoGP you have to work a lot and hard, to train every day and lead an 'athlete's life', but I still like it and I still want to ride."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jason Neely)
Motorcycling
Motorcycling-Bagnaia at a loss to explain Misano crash
Motorcycling
Motorcycling-Vinales wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Bagnaia crashes