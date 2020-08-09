Motorcycling

South African rookie Brad Binder claims shock win in Brno

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing´s South African Brad Binder rides his bike to win the Moto GP Czech Grand Prix at Masaryk circuit in Brno on August 9, 2020.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated a few seconds ago

KMT rider Brad Binder claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday, while Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing seventh.

With nine laps remaining, South African rookie Binder chased down early leader Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha before holding his nerve to seal victory in only his third start in the premier class.

Johann Zarco, who claimed a first MotoGP pole position for Avintia Ducati on Saturday, completed an unexpected podium, while Petronas Yamaha's Quartararo struggled for grip as he dropped five places to finish in seventh place.

