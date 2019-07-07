Ten out of 10 for Marquez at the Sachsenring

Fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales finished second for the works Yamaha team with Britain's Cal Crutchlow third for LCR Honda despite suffering a fractured tibia earlier in the week.

Marquez, who started on pole for the 10th time in a row at the circuit near Chemnitz, has 185 points after nine of 19 races with Italian Andrea Dovizioso his closest rival on 127 after finishing fifth for Ducati.

Marquez's run of wins at the eastern German circuit started in 2010 when he was competing in the 125cc category (now Moto3). He then won in Moto2 in 2011 and 2012 and is on a sequence of seven in MotoGP.