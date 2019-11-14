Motorcycling-Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo announces retirement
MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo announced on Thursday he would retire after this weekend's season-ending race in Valencia.
The 32-year-old Mallorcan's departure after an injury-blighted season leaves a coveted vacancy alongside compatriot Marc Marquez, the six times MotoGP world champion, at the Repsol Honda team. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
