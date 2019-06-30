Motorcycling-Vinales wins at Assen, Marquez stretches MotoGP lead

French rookie Fabio Quartararo, who started on pole position for the second race in a row, finished third for the Petronas Yamaha team.

Marquez now has 160 points to 116 for Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth for Ducati, after eight of 19 races.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, Vinales's team mate, crashed out after four laps. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)