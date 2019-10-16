Motorcycling-Zarco replaces Nakagami at LCR for season's last three races

Nakagami, 27, will have the operation after his home race at Motegi this weekend.

Zarco has been without a ride since parting company with the Austrian KTM team last month.

"I'm really thankful to have this chance, and I will do my best to pick up some good results and to enjoy the time, because these could be the last three races I can do for a while," said Zarco in a team statement.

"I would like to thank KTM for releasing me so that I can do these races on another bike. Let's see what I can do."

The remaining races after Japan are Australia, Malaysia and Valencia. Zarco, a two-times Moto2 champion and MotoGP rookie of the year in 2017, will partner Britain's Cal Crutchlow at the non-works team.

Nakagami has already been confirmed for 2020 by the Lucio Cecchinello-run team while Zarco is still searching for a ride for next season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)