Qatar to host second round of 2020 world superbike championship

Taking place across 11 different countries and four continents, the 2020 season begins at Phillip Island Gran Prix Circuit which will host the traditional season opener in Australia on Feb 28. The season concludes at Circuito San Juan Villicum in Argentina on Oct 11.

New for 2020, the tournament will fly to Qatar a few weeks after Australia to compete at the Losail International Circuit for Round Two instead of the final Round 13 which it has hosted for six consecutive years.

Hosting of Round Two at Losail International Circuit will give momentum and excitement to the competitions in Doha, especially since winning the title in recent years has been determined before the final round in Doha.