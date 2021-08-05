Legendary MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi will retire at the end of the season.

The nine-time world champion announced his decision at a press conference at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. Rossi’s final race is expected to be in Valencia on November 14.

The 42-year-old is widely considered to be one of the greatest riders of all time and has enjoyed an illustrious 25-year career in MotoGP.

"I said I would take a decision for next year after the summer break, and I decided to stop at the end of the season," said the Italian about his decision to retire.

"Unfortunately this will be my last half season as a MotoGP rider. And it's difficult, it's a very sad moment because it's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle, I've done that for I think more or less 30 years!

"Next year, my life will change. But it was great, I've enjoyed it very much, it's been a long, long journey and it was really, really fun. It's 25, 26 years in the World Championship, so it was great. And I had a unforgettable moments with all my guys, the guys who work for me, so... I don't have a lot to say! Just this.”

Rossi has won 115 Grands Prix and has been on the podium 235 times since he first started racing in 1996.

He will continue to ride for Petronas Yamaha SRT for the rest of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.

Rossi is currently 19th in the season standings and has not finished higher than 10th in a race.

