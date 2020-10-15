Nine-time Moto GP world champion Valentino Rossi has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 41-year-old raced last weekend in Le Mans, where he crashed on the opening lap, and was next planning to compete in Aragon, Spain, where the following two races are held.

However, he will miss this weekend’s Aragon GP and could also be a doubt for the second race at the same venue.

In a statement on Twitter, Rossi wrote: “Unfortunately this morning I woke up and was not feeling good. My bones were sore and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice.

"The ‘quick PCR test’ result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday. But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive.

"I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon. I’d like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round in Aragon to be a ‘no go’ for me as well.

"I am sad and angry because I did my best to the respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans.

"Anyway, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation. I will now follow the medical advice, I just hope I will be feeling well soon."

