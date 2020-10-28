Eurosport and Infront Moto Racing today announced it has extended its agreement to screen the FIM Motocross World Championship for a further three seasons (2020-22).



As part of the agreement, all MXGP and MX2 races will be shown LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport app.

Motorsport fans can expect a pulsating end to the 2020 season. With just three GPs of the MXGP and MX2 season remaining, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle lead the way in their respective categories as the season heads to Pietramurata in northern Italy.

Eurosport has a deep heritage in world-class motorsport through its unrivalled coverage of some of the best races and series’ from across the globe including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Superbikes Championship.

Meanwhile, Eurosport Events, Eurosport Group’s event management division has promoted the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes since 2015 and announced earlier this month a long-term partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) to promote FIM Speedway globally over the next 10 years.

Key dates for the diary (MXGP and MX2):

Sunday 1 November, MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

Wednesday 4 November, MXGP of Pietramurata, Pietramurata, Italy

Sunday 8 November, MXGP of Garda Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

