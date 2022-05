Motocross

‘Immaculate’ - Tim Gajser storms to victory from Jeremy Seewer at MXGP of Italy at Maggiora

Tim Gajser proved to be in a different class as he came home in splendid isolation to take the MXGP of Italy at Maggiora. Jeremy Seewer took second place, with Maxime Renaux in third. Britain's Ben Watson came home in fourth.

