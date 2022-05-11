Jamie Chadwick has opened up about meeting Caitlyn Jenner for the first time, describing the star as "easy-going" and "cool".

Chadwick, who drives for Jenner’s W Series team Jenner Racing, discussed how she was invited out to Malibu to meet her team boss for the first time.

Jenner, an Olympic decathlon gold medallist in 1976, is a huge media personality in the USA having appeared on ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ as well as attempting to run for governor of California in 2021.

At the start of the year she founded Jenner Racing which competes in the W Series, an all-female racing championship.

Speaking to Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford on The Breakdown podcast , 2021 W Series champion Chadwick revealed what it was like meeting such a huge celebrity after joining the team this season.

“I'd had a few phone calls with her,” she said. “So I kind of got to know her a little bit prior to going into the house and meeting her. But yeah, a little bit [nervous]. I think you always are, even if it's any team boss, aside from being Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think you're always a bit nervous. But yeah, fortunately, she's so cool. So yeah, that put me at ease.

“I just think she's actually so understated and easy-going, she's got an old classic car that we went out in and, honestly, there's a side of her that I would never have even known even though she's so well known.

“I kind of got to know her a lot better. And yeah, it was kind of cool to just get that personality out of her.”

Chadwick, who also won the W Series title in 2019, has been a development driver with Formula One team Williams since 2020, with hopes of one day becoming the first female driver to compete at a Grand Prix since 1976.

A star in her own right, the 23-year-old admitted being wowed by the lifestyle of a global celebrity but was equally pleased at how down to earth Jenner was.

“There’s a few pinch yourself moments,” she added “Especially because I'm from sport. It’s two different worlds.

“There’s certain sports where there's more of a crossover. And Lewis Hamilton sort of lives the celebrity dream a little bit. But for me, I've never been exposed to that and, to be honest, don't really have that much interest in being exposed to it either.

“Which is why I think it's so nice that Caitlyn is just a normal person. And I can just have a normal conversation with her. Because that's kind of all I want in a boss.”

