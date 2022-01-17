Motorsports

‘An amazing feat of engineering!’ – The Ford helmet that is set to revolutionise sport

Ford have developed a helmet that aims to better understand the minds of elite-level athletes, and to harness that knowledge to further performance. Product design engineer Jasmine Florentine, senior lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience at UEL Dr. Elias Mouchlianitis and engineering lead Hugh Boys talk through the challenges in developing the helmet that could change the face of sport.

00:01:59, 5 minutes ago