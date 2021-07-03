A week is a long time in politics but also in motorsports it seems, as Jamie Chadwick got her 2021 W Series title defence back on track in style with a routine win at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Having qualified on pole, the defending champion led from start to finish, taking top spot on the podium ahead of W Series Academy's Irina Sidorkova and Ecurie W's Emma Kimilainen

Last time out, a cracked carbon pipe and an early crash ruined the Veloce Racing star's chances of getting her season off to a flyer but a week later, on the same course no less, it was a breeze for Chadwick.

Motorsports Pioneering Moore believes coming out can be tougher for elite-level sportspeople 10 HOURS AGO

And speaking after her comfortable victory, the 23-year-old was delighted to be able to respond to adversity.

"I think this is how I wanted to start the year," said Chadwick. "Off the back of last weekend and the disappointment there, I knew I had an opportunity this weekend with all the issues resolved to make our mark and I felt like we were really able to do that.

"I think this year is definitely going to ebb and flow and it's not going to be easy to be consistent.

"But at the same time, to have a race weekend where everything goes smoothly and goes to plan is just so important with this championship, so I'm really happy."

In the opening race of the campaign at the Red Bull Ring just over a week ago, Chadwick had to deal with a cracked carbon pipe during qualifying which left her starting eighth on the grid.

Then on just the second lap, she was involved in a collision with Jessica Hawkins, meaning that she had to fight her way back to finish seventh.

But after a tumultuous first week in Austria, she was able to enjoy a much calmer second.

"I wanted to have the weekend I've had this week last weekend," said Chadwick.

"Everyone's suffered from issues here and there but I think that it's frustrating for the first weekend to have that.

"So to bounce back with a bit of a clean sweep this weekend really does make it that much sweeter and I knew we had a great opportunity.

"I was excited to maximise that and get the win going into Silverstone with some good confidence."

The result sees Chadwick move top of the drivers' standings on 33 points, marginally ahead of fellow Brits Sarah Moore (30) and last week's victor Alice Powell (29)

And ahead of her home race at Silverstone in a fortnight, Chadwick believes that consistency will be key if she is to retain her title from 2019.

"I really do think this championship is about consistency," explained Chadwick. "Even in 2019 it was such a big factor.

"From my point of view, it's just taking points every time I can and fortunately, even though we had issues last weekend, we were still able to get points.

"Confidence is high and obviously I'm going to be pushing for a good result at my home race but at the same time just trying to get points where I can."

Sportsbeat 2021

Motorsports Turkish Grand Prix cancelled amid Covid-19 fears, Austria to host two F1 races in a row 14/05/2021 AT 14:15