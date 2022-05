Motorsports

Charles Leclerc crashes iconic Niki Lauda 1974 Ferrari car during 2022 Monaco Historic event

The Monaco Grand Prix for 2022 is looming on the horizon, with the race to take place on May 29. The street circuit is ready for action and Charles Leclerc had a feel for it in a classic Ferrari on Sunday but things did not go according to plan as he put the 1974 car into the barriers on account of a brake issue.

00:00:28, 33 minutes ago