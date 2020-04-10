Eurosport to show The Race All-Star Cup Championship

The Race All-Star series was created in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and has expanded at a rapid rate, for each of the next three weekends, starting this Saturday (April 11), drivers will content in a new Championship.

The competition will be between top professional drivers and simracers as well as a separate legends race.

The top simracer will receive a full day’s test in a Formula 1 team’s simulator, including flights to the UK and accommodation (subject to the lifting of travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic), and $30,000 will be donated to the charity of the top pro driver’s choice.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our sport to establish the esports genre as a legitimate form of entertainment for fans around the world,” said Torque Esports CEO Darren Cox.

“It’s also a potentially lucrative first step for new competitors to get involved in the sport without ever having to leave their homes.”

The race broad live on eurosport.com and across the Eurosport Facebook and Twitter pages from 17:00 BST.

Video - Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship 00:54

While Max Verstappen, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta, Daniel Juncadella, Michael Epps and Stoffel Vandoorne have been the star performers among the real-world pro drivers in the races to date, drivers from sim backgrounds are so far unbeaten in the finals.

Jernej Simoncic’s win in the inaugural All-Star event using 2012 F1 cars on the Nurburgring Grand Prix track was followed by triumphs for Rudy van Buren, Bono Huis and Kevin Siggy in Indy Pro Series cars on the Indianapolis road course, Silverstone National and NOLA respectively.

The Race All-Star Series bill also features the Legends Trophy races for superstar names from motorsport history. This weekend 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve makes his debut in the Legends Trophy field, taking on fellow F1 title winners Jenson Button and Emerson Fittipaldi plus Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves and many more.

The double-header format introduced for the Legends Trophy last week continues, with race one’s finishing order reversed to form the race two grid. The winner of the opening race each week gets to nominate a charity to receive $10,000.