Motorsports

Ex-F1 driver, paralympic champion Alex Zanardi returning to intensive care in Milan

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Alex Zanardi ist am Freitag auf eine Intensivstation verlegt worden

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was returning to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries.

The 53-year-old underwent three operations at Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital after being placed in an induced coma following the June 19 accident while taking part in a road race on a handbike.

He was moved last Tuesday to the Villa Beretta centre in northern Italy, but they issued a statement on Friday saying his condition was unstable and they were arranging a transfer to Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

Motorsports

Motor racing-U.S. GP cancellation is a big loss, says promoter

18 HOURS AGO

The San Raffaele press office said Zanardi had yet to arrive.

A double Champ Car champion in the United States, Zanardi had to have both of his legs amputated above the knee following a horrific crash in a race in Germany in September 2001.

He recovered to return to the track in touring cars before later taking up paracycling and winning four Paralympic gold medals.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Zanardi returning to intensive care in Milan

20 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Indy 500 to reduce capacity to 25% for Aug. 23 race

22/07/2020 AT 18:44
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On