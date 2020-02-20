Hamilton has dominated F1 since joining Mercedes in 2013 with five world drivers' titles, whilst the manufacturer has picked up six consecutive world constructors' championships.

Though the two parties are yet to enter into discussions over renewing their seven-year partnership, Hamilton says he feels positively about the prospects of a new deal as he has a shared vision with the manufacturer.

“We haven’t sat down. I know Toto [Wolff] is keen to but right now the focus is on trying to make sure I am fit and ready for the season ahead as it ramps up,” Hamilton said at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. “You want to start on the front foot so it is not something I really get bogged down with at this period of time.

“I think as a team we are always very clear with our plans, we update each other often in terms of our thinking so none of us get crazy with thoughts or conversations happening elsewhere.”

Much of the talk has been about Hamilton possibly making a switch to Ferrari after reportedly holding talks with the Italian manufacturer, but this admission suggests the five-time world champion has no ambition to switch teams

“It is usually the small details that really matter,” said Hamilton. “I’ve been really fortunate within this team, people always talk about freedom in this team as if it is a bad thing but it is not at all.

“When I joined Mercedes they allowed me to be who I am to be and where I want to be rather than keep me constricted or ask me to be a certain way or to speak a certain way or dress a certain way which is often what you see at other places.

“I think it has been great and there are all these question marks over all the different things that I do and everyone has seen the results that I have over these few years so I am able to continue to prove that it is actually encouraging and helps me be more engaged and be an even better driver than I thought I could be.

“Going into more fine details and what my next five to 10-year plan is and how the decisions made now will impact the future and that allows me to put certain things in place so that when I do stop and hang up my helmet I am able to continue to do other things. That will be in the small print of what we talk about but that’s what we will mostly be talking about.”