Motorsports

‘Reading your mind ’ – Fourmaux on Ford’s potentially game-changing helmet

Ford Project lead Will May, science lead Yates Buckley and M-Sport Ford WRC drivers Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith detail the aims of the Racing Minds project. Ford are developing a helmet that, according to Buckley, will “help to understand what is happening in the brain of a driver”. Fourmaux adds: “It will be interesting to know that someone will be reading your mind and your brain”.

00:01:59, 20 hours ago