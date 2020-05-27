Motorsports

'A major step forward' - F1 introduces cost-saving package and budget cap reduction

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) on February 19, 2020 in Montmelo

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Formula One's governing body hailed a major step forward on Wednesday after approving a package of cost-cutting measures including a $145 million budget cap from next year.

The measures, rubber-stamped by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council by an online vote, aim to create a more level playing field for the 10 teams and a more sustainable future.

"Formula One wins today. This is a crucially important moment for our sport," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown, who had pushed for an even tighter budget restriction, in a statement.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Abt had to go because he consciously broke rules, says Audi

4 HOURS AGO

"F1 has been financially unsustainable for some time, and inaction would have risked the future of F1 and its participants."

FIA president Jean Todt thanked the teams and hailed "a major step forward for F1 and motorsport's sustainability".

The budget cap will be reduced to $140 million for 2022 and $135 million for 2023-2025, based on a 21-race season, the FIA said in a statement.

Some top teams spend well over $200 million a year at present.

A list of components will be frozen between 2020 and 2021, including the chassis and gearbox, and there will also be a further reduction in aerodynamic testing.

This will be according to championship position, with more restrictions for the more successful teams in a development handicap system.

"A uniform budget cap, in concert with more even distribution of revenue among the teams, will ensure greater competition and more people wanting to watch live and on TV, driving more sustained revenues to underpin the long-term financial health of the teams and the sport," said Brown.

The current season has yet to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when it does, likely in July, it will be without spectators.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said McLaren were pleased teams would have enough aerodynamic freedom to retain the competitive element.

Sweeping new regulations are due to come into effect in 2022 after being postponed from 2021.

Sportscar maker McLaren announced redundancies on Tuesday, with the likely departure of some 70 people from the F1 team to meet the budget cap requirements.

"Adjusting the way we work and right-sizing the team to this new cap over the next months is a massive and painful task," said Seidl. "But our aim is to be the best-sized and most efficient team in the future."

Motorsports

Motor racing-Motorsport UK aims to get back on track from July 4

9 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

YESTERDAY AT 15:22
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Abt had to go because he consciously broke rules, says Audi

4 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Motorsport UK aims to get back on track from July 4

9 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

YESTERDAY AT 15:22
Motorsports

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

YESTERDAY AT 11:54

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Abt had to go because he consciously broke rules, says Audi
Next articleMickelson keen on annual 'Match' featuring all-star cast