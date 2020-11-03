Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year.

No financial details were provided for what was described as a strategic investment. The series were both founded by Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag, who is chairman of Formula E and chief executive of Extreme E.

Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle will have a seat on the Extreme E board but the businesses will be independent of each other.

"It has always been my intention to have Formula E and Extreme E working closely together, spreading the message of electrification, environment and equality," said Agag in a statement.

