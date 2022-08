Motorsports

‘He’s the same animal as me’ – The awesome rivalry between Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu went head-to-head throughout in a thrilling 2021 Superbike World Championship. The drama has continued this season, although the pair trail Alvaro Bautista with six events to go. Razgatlioglu and Rea opened up about their rivalry in the latest episode of The Power of Sport,.

