Indonesia’s 2021 MotoGP to offer racing fans pre-booking opportunity in January

Indonesia has signed a deal with Dorna to host MotoGP races for five years. The first will be held in 2021 under the organizing of MGPA, a business unit of state-owned ITDC.

During Saturday’s launch, the organizers said they would offer 20,000 pre-booked spots, starting from Jan. 20 until August 2020, for racing fans via motogp.com and Mandalika Grand Prix Association’s (MGPA) official website, mandalikagrandprix.com

"By pre-booking tickets, MotoGP superfans will have the opportunity to choose seats either in grandstand or general admission," CEO of MGPA Ricky Baheramsjah said in a statement. "Nevertheless, we have not decided the ticket price because we’re still discussing it with Dorna. The ticket price will depend on the race day and seating category.

Key persons attending Saturday’s event included State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Wishnutama, MotoGP's commercial rights holder Dorna Sport SL (Dorna) sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta, five-time MotoGP champion Michael Doohan of Australia and Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) president director Abdulbar M. Mansoer.

Indonesia is developing Lombok as a new tourist destination to follow the successful path of its famous neighboring island, Bali.