Motorsports

‘It is a tank!’ – Nico Rosberg tests his team’s RXR ODYSSEY21 and loves it

The 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg tested his Extreme E team's - Rosberg X Racing - ODYSSEY21 race car. It represented a first off-road racing experience for Rosberg. And he loved it. Stream the 2022 Extreme E season live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:00, 43 minutes ago