Marquez has won 56 races and six titles for the Honda team, with his miss in 2015 being the only time he has failed to win the world championship. After a title each in the 125cc and Moto2 classes, Marquez has been signed to the team ever since his debut MotoGP season in 2013.

“I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation for the next four years," Marquez said. "Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013.

"Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family. HRC gives me the confidence to extend this partnership to obtain our common goal and continue our story of success.”

Marquez won the triple crown of riders', teams' and constructors' titles last year, and with his brother Alex signing on as his new team-mate, it was widely expected that he would sign a new deal, though the four-year term exceeds the standard practice of working to two-year contracts.

The #93 joins Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) in having a 2021 seat in place.

HRC president Yoshishige Nomura said: “We are happy to announce that, after the end of the current season, Marc will stay in the Honda family for four more years. We started talking a few months ago, as both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning.

"Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him we have won six of the last seven MotoGP titles. As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal. I am very confident in this partnership and I wish everyone involved continued success."