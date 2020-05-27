Motorsports

Motor racing-Abt had to go because he consciously broke rules, says Audi

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Audi sacked German driver Daniel Abt from their Formula E team because he "made a conscious decision to go against the rules" in an esports competition, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

Abt, who announced on Tuesday he had lost his seat, was punished for getting a professional gamer to compete for him in the "Race at Home Challenge", a virtual series involving regular drivers from the all-electric championship.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Motorsport UK aims to get back on track from July 4

6 HOURS AGO

Audi said in a statement that it stood by its culture of tolerating mistakes but what had happened on Saturday was deliberate.

"That is what makes the big difference for us," it explained.

The decision to part company with a driver who won two races for the company in Formula E and has a sizeable social media following triggered dismay among some of the 27-year-old's rivals.

It also raised further questions about how seriously motorsport should take the virtual versions of its championships.

In a video message to fans on YouTube, Abt said he had made a mistake but denied cheating.

He said he had been more interested in social media interaction than results and had intended to "create a funny story for fans" who weren't necessarily that interested in racing that bore little relation to the real thing.

"Our goal was to entertain you, the fans at home," said the driver, who would have been out of contract at the end of a season stalled by COVID-19.

"We emphasized from the beginning that for us and for me it is not about results in this online series. Personally it was not at all important to me right from the start as it was not at all the reason why I did it."

Abt said his stream had more viewers for the first race than the official Formula E broadcast and he also had 350,000 subscribers on YouTube.

"We had a lot of people watching it who didn’t care what placing I could get but they just liked the interaction of me talking to the fans during the race, of us commenting on the race," he added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

YESTERDAY AT 15:22
Motorsports

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

YESTERDAY AT 11:54
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Motorsport UK aims to get back on track from July 4

6 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

YESTERDAY AT 15:22
Motorsports

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

YESTERDAY AT 11:54
Motorsports

Motor racing-Keselowski wins NASCAR's longest race

25/05/2020 AT 05:15

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Motorsport UK aims to get back on track from July 4
Next articleAuger-Aliassime signs up for new UTS league