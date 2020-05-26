Motorsports

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

ByReuters
10 hours ago | Updated 10 hours ago

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Audi suspended German driver Daniel Abt with immediate effect on Tuesday after he got a professional gamer to race under his name in a Formula E esports race at the weekend.

Abt apologised on Sunday for the deception in the series' 'Race at Home Challenge' and was fined 10,000 euros ($10,956).

"Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi -- this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception," said Audi in a statement.

"For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect."

The real-life Formula E season is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

