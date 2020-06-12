Motor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - This year's Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.
Formula One had already cancelled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix, with a revised and shortened season due to start in Austria on July 5.
"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," Formula One said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Catherine Evans)
Motorsports
Motor racing-Price is right for first driver in Extreme E
16 HOURS AGO
Motorsports
McLaren's Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests
YESTERDAY AT 06:01
Motorsports
Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track
09/06/2020 AT 16:30
Related Topics