Motor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - This year's Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

Formula One had already cancelled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix, with a revised and shortened season due to start in Austria on July 5.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," Formula One said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Catherine Evans)

