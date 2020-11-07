Only the families of health workers and other essential workers will be allowed to attend this season's two Bahrain Grand Prix.

The races at Sakhir on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 will be the 15th and 16th of a season hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and come before the final round in Abu Dhabi.

The Bahrain International Circuit said in a statement that the races would be "predominantly without spectators".

A limited number of grandstand seats would be allocated for the families of health workers "to recognise their incredible contribution and commitment in responding to the pandemic in the Kingdom."

The first floodlit race, the Bahrain GP, will start at dusk on the usual 5.4km layout while the second, the Sakhir GP, will be held entirely at night on the 3.5km outer track that has not been used before for a Formula One race.

Mercedes have already wrapped up the constructors' championship for a seventh year in a row while their driver and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton can take his seventh title in Turkey next week.

