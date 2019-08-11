Motor racing-Chadwick on pole for W Series title race

The Briton is 13 points clear of Visser after five of the six rounds and need only finish on the podium to take the champion's prize of $500,000. She has finished every race in the top three so far.

Brands Hatch is familiar territory for the 21-year-old, who last year at the southern circuit became the first woman to win a round of the British Formula Three championship.

Compatriot Alice Powell qualified in second place, 0.368 of a second slower.

The W Series, which uses identical 1.8 litre Formula Three cars, aims to help female racers climb the male-dominated motorsport ladder towards Formula One, which last saw a woman start a race in 1976. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)