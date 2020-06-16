Motorsports

Motor racing-Chadwick set to move up from W Series with F3 regional seat

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Jamie Chadwick, the first champion of the all-female W Series, may not be back to defend her title next year after securing a coveted seat in the Regional European Formula Three championship.

The 22-year-old Briton announced on Tuesday she is moving up the motorsport ladder and taking on the men by joining top Italy-based team Prema.

Motorsports

Wisniewski wins Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour challenge for Rebellion, Leclerc crashes out

YESTERDAY AT 12:16

Her team mates will include Arthur Leclerc, younger brother of Ferrari F1 driver Charles who also raced for Prema on his way up. The team's current F2 roster includes Michael Schumacher's son Mick.

The W Series season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Chadwick has turned disappointment into opportunity thanks to backing from Australian entrepreneur David Dicker, wealthy owner of New Zealand-based Rodin cars.

"The stars all started to align," she told Reuters by phone from Italy, where she is testing and will remain for as long as Britain has quarantine in place for returning travellers.

"Within only a few days we got the backing from Rodin, the W Series got cancelled and the seat came available with Prema. It was a little bit all too good timing."

Another W Series title would have handed Chadwick 15 points towards the mandatory Formula One superlicence but the FIA-backed Regional series offers 25 to the winner.

Chadwick, whose goal is to become the first female Formula One driver since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976, already has 10 towards the 40 needed after finishing fourth in the Asian F3 championship.

"This gives me a new chance at this year," she said. "A team like Prema, it’s an amazing opportunity.

"I have to credit W Series because none of this would have been possible without them. I wouldn’t have got to this level in my career and get noticed by somebody like Rodin cars without the W Series. I’m so grateful for the leg up they’ve given me."

Rodin make single-seater cars capable of Formula One levels of performance.

Chadwick indicated that if all went well, returning to W Series in 2021 would likely cease to be an option.

"Realistically the aim would be look at FIA F3 for next year, off the back of a successful year hopefully," she said.

"The ultimate goal at the beginning of this year was a bit different to what it is now, but I think given the circumstances we’ve come out of the situation quite strong."

The W Series is running an esports league to keep its drivers busy in the absence of real racing and Chadwick indicated her career move explained her unimpressive recent online performances.

"I didn’t practice quite as much as I needed to. I was in the middle of brokering this deal and there was a lot going on and my focus wasn’t 100% on the esports championship," she said.

"But I did put quite a bit of time in. It was really competitive and caught me out." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Play Icon
Motorsports

Red flag at Virtual Le Mans as the computer crashes...

13/06/2020 AT 18:28
Play Icon
Motorsports

Watch the start of Virtual Le Mans as history is made

13/06/2020 AT 14:15
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Wisniewski wins Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour challenge for Rebellion, Leclerc crashes out

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Motorsports

Motor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020

12/06/2020 AT 08:00
Motorsports

Motor racing-Price is right for first driver in Extreme E

11/06/2020 AT 16:35
Motorsports

McLaren's Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests

11/06/2020 AT 06:01

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

Red flag at Virtual Le Mans as the computer crashes...

00:00:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Watch the start of Virtual Le Mans as history is made

00:09:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleWisniewski wins Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour challenge for Rebellion, Leclerc crashes out
Next articleAmericans 'selfish' to go ahead with U.S. Open - Kyrgios