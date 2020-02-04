Motor racing-Chinese racer Ma in quarantine for Mexican Formula E race

15 to calm fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

Ma's Nio 333 team said in a statement that Chinese employees who had gone home for the Chinese New Year celebrations after last month's race in Chile were well and preparing for the Mexico City round.

"In a responsible manner toward the championship and personnels involved in Formula E, Chinese driver Ma Qinghua arrived in Mexico City on the 2nd of February to ensure a 14-day quarantine period prior to the race," the team added.

Ma is last in the standings, without points after three races and a best position of 16th.

The all-electric series Formula E called off at the weekend a race planned for the Chinese city of Sanya on March 21.

The coronavirus has killed more than 420 people and infected over 20,000 in China since it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)