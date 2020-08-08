Motorsports

Motor racing-Da Costa on course for Formula E crown

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa moved closer to his first all-electric Formula E title on Saturday after emerging from the eighth round in Berlin with a 68-point lead.

The Portuguese, who started ninth and finished fourth on Saturday, could be crowned on Sunday if results go his way with 90 points remaining to be won over the final three rounds in the German capital.

BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Maximilian Guenther won his home race without spectators at Berlin's former Tempelhof airport to claim a second win of the season and emerge as da Costa's closest rival.

Motorsports

FEATURE-Motor racing-Formula One's betting push is driven by data

YESTERDAY AT 19:29

Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns finished second with DS Techeetah's reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne third after starting on pole.

Da Costa has 137 points to Guenther's 69 with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi on 61. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Formula E leader da Costa takes third win in a row

06/08/2020 AT 20:22
Motorsports

Motor racing-Pirelli say tyre not to blame for Kvyat's crash

06/08/2020 AT 18:16
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On