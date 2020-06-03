Motorsports

Motor racing-Drag racing set to return with fans in stands

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 3 (Reuters) - Drag Racing will return in mid-July with back-to-back events in Indianapolis with a limited number of fans in the stands, the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) said on Wednesday.

The two events will be run on consecutive weekends, July 11-12 and July 18-19 at Lucas Oil Raceway and will be among the first sports events to welcome back spectators although the NHRA did not say how many would attend.

A limited number of tickets will be offered to NHRA members and 2020 U.S. Nationals ticket holders.

Following a near three-month hibernation due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, North American sport has begun to return slowly to action but without fans.

NASCAR has already run several races at empty tracks while IndyCar will open its season on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway without spectators.

The PGA Tour is set to restart on June 11 with a tournament in Texas also without spectators.

"Because we are an outdoor sport, we feel comfortable opening these Indianapolis events to a limited number of fans who are the lifeblood of our sport and following the guidance of the state of Indiana to resume racing," said NHRA President Glen Cromwell in a statement.

The revised 2020 schedule will consist of 19 events culminating with the NHRA Finals from Nov. 13-15 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, California. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)

